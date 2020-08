Bradley posted 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Spurs.

Bradley started in place of the resting Gobert and matched his career highs in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Assuming Gobert returns Saturday, Bradley should head back to his usual bench role.