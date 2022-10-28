Primo (glute) was waived by the Spurs on Friday, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Primo was slated to miss a second consecutive game Friday against the Bulls due to a sore left glute, and it's a somewhat surprising move to see him let go by San Antonio after he was selected by the team with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.3 minutes per game over 54 appearances with the Spurs and will now seek out other opportunities.