Robinson had 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Sioux Falls.

Tuesday's game was just Robinson's ninth appearance with the Blue Coats since signing with the team Jan. 21, but he's received a large amount of playing time over the past several games. Robinson is averaging 12.9 PPG and 3.9 RPG in his time with Delaware.