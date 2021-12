Whitney had seven points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 victory against the Maine Celtics.

Whitney hasn't been too much of a factor for RGV this season, averaging just 2.2 points across 10.3 minutes per game. He's shooting 35.5 percent from the floor and only 40 percent from the free throw line for the Vipers.