Whitney logged 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound across 15 minutes during the Vipers' 124-110 loss Saturday versus Sioux Falls.

Despite missing one free throw, Whitney made all five shots he attempted when play was not stopped. The forward is expected to continue being one of Rio Grande Valley's serviceable backups during 2023. Whitney averaged 8.8 points across the 2022-23 Vipers' first six games.