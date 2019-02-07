Kings' Alec Burks: Shipped to Sacramento

Burks was traded from the Cavaliers to the Kings on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Kings also received a second-round pick from Cleveland, while the Cavs received Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a 2019 first-round pick from Houston, and the Rockets received Wade Baldwin and Nik Stauskas from the Cavaliers and Iman Shumpert from the Kings. Burks has been a solid contributor since joining Cleveland earlier in the year, averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 34 games with the Cavaliers. It's unclear what role the guard will immediately play with his new team, though there are minutes to be had following Shumpert's departure.