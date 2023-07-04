Jones registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 100-94 Summer League win over Golden State.

Jones was selected with the 34th overall pick by Boston in June, but he wound up in Sacramento following a draft-day trade. He's currently coming off the bench for the Kings' Summer League squad, but the rookie figures to get a lot of run over the next two weeks. Jones is a capable scorer, but he'll likely have to prove himself defensively if he's going to carve out an NBA role as a rookie.