Kings' Justin James: Assigned to G League
James was assigned to the Stockton Kings on Saturday.
James will head to Stockton for the first time this season, presumably in order to get additional in-game reps. Since totaling 14 points in 24 minutes on Dec. 20th against the Pacers, James' failed to see more than nine minutes in any single game and has racked up six DNP-CD's in 11 contests.
