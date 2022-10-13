The Kings waived Bazemore on Thursday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Bazemore is an NBA journeyman who has played on five teams in 10 seasons. Last season, the veteran averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals in 14.0 minutes across 49 games for the Lakers. Bazemore will likely look to join a team looking for dependable outside shooting.
