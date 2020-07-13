Holmes announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he will be forced to self-isolate at his hotel room in Orlando for the next eight days after briefly leaving the NBA's campus at Walt Disney World.

After completing the initial quarantine required by all players who recently arrived at Orlando for the NBA season restart, Holmes said that he left campus to pick up a food delivery. He apologized for his actions and indicated that he has already been in quarantine for two days, but he'll need to complete a full 10-day isolation period and test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed to rejoin the Kings for workouts. The lack of training over the next week could put Holmes behind his teammates from a conditioning standpoint and may result in him handling fewer minutes than normal when the Kings return to action July 31 versus the Spurs. According to Charania, the NBA announced Monday that two of the 322 players in Orlando tested positive for the coronavirus since the campus opened July 7, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Holmes was one of them.