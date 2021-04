Holmes (hamstring) is likely to return Sunday against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After a five-game absence, Holmes should return to the starting five. He's in the midst of a career year and is averaging 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.0 minutes. Holmes' return means fewer minutes are available for Hassan Whiteside and Chimezie Metu.