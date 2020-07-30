Holmes has been officially cleared to play Friday against the Spurs, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Holmes recently had to re-quarantine for eight days after briefly leaving the NBA's campus. However, he's remained in good enough shape to where coach Luke Walton feels comfortable playing him in the opener.
