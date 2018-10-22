Knicks' Courtney Lee: Officially out Monday
Lee (neck) will not play Monday against Milwaukee, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Lee is meeting with a specialist Monday who will take a closer look at his neck, which has kept him out of the first three games of the season. If all goes well, Lee could meet the team in Miami for Wednesday's game, but at this point it's unclear how realistic that is.
