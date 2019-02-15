Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Fills categories in starting role
Dotson produced 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 21 minutes Thursday in the Knicks' 106-91 win over the Hawks.
With Mario Hezonja (leg) sidelined, Dotson moved back into a starting role at the wing in what marked his fourth turn with the top unit in five games. The appointment didn't come with an uptick in playing time, but Dotson was still able to fill out the box score adequately. As a player who's production is highly dependent on outside shooting, Dotson's numbers will likely be highly variable from game to game, so he'll remain mostly a deep-league consideration until he shows more stability with his fantasy profile.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Finishes in double figures•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: To start at shooting guard•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Plays 20 minutes in move to bench•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Paces team in loss•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...