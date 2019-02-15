Dotson produced 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 21 minutes Thursday in the Knicks' 106-91 win over the Hawks.

With Mario Hezonja (leg) sidelined, Dotson moved back into a starting role at the wing in what marked his fourth turn with the top unit in five games. The appointment didn't come with an uptick in playing time, but Dotson was still able to fill out the box score adequately. As a player who's production is highly dependent on outside shooting, Dotson's numbers will likely be highly variable from game to game, so he'll remain mostly a deep-league consideration until he shows more stability with his fantasy profile.