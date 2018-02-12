Kanter scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Pacers.

After missing Thursday's game due to a minor mouth injury, Kanter returned to post his seventh straight double-double and 26th of the season. The Knicks' frontcourt now has very little depth with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the season and Joakim Noah apparently not welcome back following his altercation at practice in late January with coach Jeff Hornacek, so Kanter should see a hefty workload down the stretch, with the production to match.