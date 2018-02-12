Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another double-double in Sunday's loss
Kanter scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Pacers.
After missing Thursday's game due to a minor mouth injury, Kanter returned to post his seventh straight double-double and 26th of the season. The Knicks' frontcourt now has very little depth with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the season and Joakim Noah apparently not welcome back following his altercation at practice in late January with coach Jeff Hornacek, so Kanter should see a hefty workload down the stretch, with the production to match.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...