Kanter finished with 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 115-89 loss to the Magic.

This game was ugly from the get-go but Kanter was still able to come through with yet another double-double. His move to the bench has certainly not slowed the double-double production and his value remains very similar to his starting unit numbers. He offers very little outside of points and rebounds but remains worth owning in all leagues for his consistency.