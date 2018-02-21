Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: In line for more minutes
Ntikilina, according to coach Jeff Hornacek, will get more minutes for the rest of the season, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the season and losses piling up, coach Jeff Hornacek will opt to deploy his younger players for more minutes. Ntilikina has seen his role fluctuate heavily throughout the season, though it appears he'll have some more consistency moving forward. That said, he hasn't been a showstopper in the time he's been given, averaging 5.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 20.1 minutes while shooting 35.3 percent from the field. His main value as a fantasy commodity will likely be as a defender, as he averages 1.7 steals when seeing at least 24 minutes.
