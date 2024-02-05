Ntilikina (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Ntilikina missed Sunday's 115-99 loss to the Pacers and looks to be in danger of sitting out the second leg of the back-to-back set. Even if Ntilikina can give it a go, he would still likely only be in store for a small role in the Charlotte rotation.
