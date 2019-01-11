Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out as expected
Ntilikina (ankle) is out Friday against the Pacers.
The sophomore will miss a third straight game Friday as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury. Trey Burke figures to continue seeing increased run while Ntilikina is on the shelf.
