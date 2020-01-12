Ntilikina (groin) won't play in Sunday's contest against Miami, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Although deemed probable heading into Sunday's contest, the guard will ultimately be sidelined versus the Heat due to an ailing groin injury. It'll be the guard's first absence since Dec. 2, snapping a streak of 18 consecutive appearances. Elfrid Payton will presumably garner the majority of minutes at the point-guard position Sunday, with Kadeem Allen chipping in off the bench.