Ntilikina (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Ntilikina exited Sunday's loss tot he Hawks with a sore right knee, and while he was deemed available to return, the team ultimately held him out as a precaution. Ntilikina did not go through practice Monday, and the team will evaluate him at shootaround in the morning before issuing a more concrete update.