Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss
Ntilikina had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 109-91 loss to the Hornets.
After finishing with just one rebound and one steal while committing four fouls in 13 minutes during Saturday's win against the Thunder, Ntilikina reached double figures in scoring for the third time in the last six games. The rookie remains a high-upside prospect, but unless the Knicks start to force-feed him 30-plus minutes per night, he'll likely be tough to trust in fantasy this year. Through 27 appearances Ntilikina has yet to earn 30 minutes once.
