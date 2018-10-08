Coach David Fizdale indicated Sunday that he's yet to decide on a starting point guard, the New York Post reports.

Ntilikina, Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay are all in competition for the job, but Ntilikina is yet to start a preseason game, and at this point it sounds as though Fizdale may be leaning toward bringing the second-year lottery pick off the bench because of his versatility. "You look at a guy like Frank - what do you call him?,'" Fizdale said. "You can play him as a two or a three and now you got three point guards in your rotation. That's where Frank really gives me a lot of flexibility on what he brings to the table. That's why I don't want to label him too much." Reading between the lines, Fizdale looks to be planning to use Ntilikina both on and off the ball this season, which should -- in theory, at least -- keep him on the floor, regardless of whether he starts or not. Moreover, Fizdale said Sunday that he plans to split minutes in the backcourt relatively evenly. "There's not going to be anybody playing much more than 28 minutes anyway,'" Fizdale said. "Guys will get a lot of minutes whether they're starting or coming off the bench. The pace I'm playing at, if you can play over 30 minutes comfortably, you're probably not playing very hard. My big deal to them is efficiency.'"