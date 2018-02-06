Ntilikina (knee, quad) will play in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Ntilikina played just seven minutes Sunday before being forced from the game with both a knee and quad issue. However, it's clearly nothing overly serious, as Ntilikina won't miss any time and will take the court for Tuesday's contest as usual. In three games prior to Sunday's exit, Ntilikina averaged 7.3 points, 1.0 rebound and 4.3 assists across 21.7 minutes, so he wasn't necessarily providing much in terms of fantasy production.