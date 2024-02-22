The Knicks signed Toppin to a 10-day contract Thursday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Toppin had been occupying one of the Knicks' three two-way slots, but he'll now move on to the 15-man roster along with fellow 10-day signee DaQuan Jeffries prior to Thursday's game in Philadelphia. The undrafted rookie out of Kentucky is averaging just 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.6 minutes across his five NBA appearances so far in 2023-24 and may continue to see most of his time in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, despite the fact that he's no longer a two-way player.