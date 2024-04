Sims won't start Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Sims drew a spot start Friday and posted two points, four rebounds and a block in 23 minutes during a win over the Nets. However, Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles/rest) has been cleared to return following a one-game absence and will reclaim his spot as the starting center. Sims may fall out of the rotation completely, as Mitchell Robinson figures to operate as the primary backup.