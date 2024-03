Sims is not in the starting lineup to face the Warriors on Thursday.

Sims has been experiencing an uptick in minutes with the recent absences of Isaiah Hartenstein and the fact that Mitchell Robinson is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. However, now that Harteinstein is back and available, Sims will return to his role as the backup center. The former Texas standout is averaging 3.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game in February.