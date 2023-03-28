Barrett produced 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 137-115 victory over the Rockets.

The fourth-year forward has maybe not developed into the player some anticipated when he was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but Barrett has still been a very consistent part of a playoff-bound Knicks roster this season. The 22-year-old has scored in double digits in 17 straight games, averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.3 threes while providing a solid complementary scoring option behind Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson (hand).