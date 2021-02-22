Barrett posted 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Although the Knicks blew a 21-point lead, they managed to squeak out the win on Sunday. Barrett created shots out in space and left most of the ball movement to Elfrid Payton. After two tepid outings against the Rockets and the Wizards, Barrett's bounced back with a trio of decent stat lines.