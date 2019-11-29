Knicks' RJ Barrett: Inefficient night in big loss
Barrett managed 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-98 loss to the Raptors.
Barrett was back in the starting lineup Wednesday after missing the previous game due to an illness. He ended with solid production, however, he continues to destroy teams' field goal percentage. If you can deal with the inefficient shooting, Barrett makes for a solid enough fantasy asset despite sitting outside the top-300 for the season.
