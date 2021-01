Barrett totaled 28 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and five assists in a win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Barrett has improved his consistency as a scorer of late, notching at least 19 points in each of his last five games. He has also drilled two three-pointers in three of his past four games, going 6-for-14 from beyond the arc over that span. The Knicks are back to .500 on the season and riding a three-game winning streak, with Barrett playing a major role in the resurgence.