Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 23 to go with complete line
Barrett chipped in 23 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 win over the Heat.
Barrett was extremely efficient offensively, finishing with over twice as many points as field goal attempts while committing zero turnovers. He has scored at least 20 nine times through 39 appearances and continues to be a solid source of counting stats, albeit with subpar efficiency on most nights.
