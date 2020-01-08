Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores an empty 19 points
Barrett compiled 19 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt. 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Lakers.
Barrett led the Knicks with 19 points but failed to round-out his performance with any peripheral numbers. He can be a nice source of points but when that is really the only positive in his game, he shouldn't be on the radar in 12-team formats.
