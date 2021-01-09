Barrett logged 19 points (7-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists a steal and a blocked shot across 44 minutes in Friday's 101-89 loss to the Thunder.

Barrett's solid play is one reason why the Knicks are off to a great start, but the team couldn't get the offense going against the Thunder. Last season's first-round pick is a usage beast for the Knicks, averaging more minutes than any other player on the team. There's a bit of variance in his scoring numbers, but his contribution in ancillary categories helps out his fantasy totals.