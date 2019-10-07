Knicks' RJ Barrett: Starting preseason opener
Barrett will start Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
The Knicks will go with Barrett and Elfrid Payton in the backcourt Monday, though Dennis Smith (back) will likely occupy the point guard spot when he's healthy. Regardless, it appears Barrett has an early hold on the starting shooting guard designation, as expected.
