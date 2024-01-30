Arcidiacono closed with one rebound across two minutes during Monday's 113-92 victory over Charlotte.
Arcidiacono remained in the rotation Monday, failing to score in two minutes. Although he has played in four of the past five games, he has seen a total of just 11 minutes in that time, leaving him well off the radar when it comes to fantasy.
