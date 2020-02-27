Knicks' Taj Gibson: Likely out Thursday
Gibson (back) is expected to sit out Thursday against the 76ers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Gibson is dealing with a bout of back spasms and is expected to sit out Thursday in Philadelphia as a result. In his absence, Bobby Portis will start at center, while Mitchell Robinson could also see increased run.
