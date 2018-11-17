Hardaway recorded 30 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Friday's 129-124 loss to the Pelicans.

Hardaway showed his penchant for explosive play in Friday's narrow loss, but his production can be as erratic as the team he plays for. In his past six games, he's scored 30-plus points one day and seven points the next - making a volatile risk-reward guy for fantasy owners. Still, he's averaging 22.9 points per game, good enough for 17th in the league in that category.