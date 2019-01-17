Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will be available Thursday
Hardaway (hamstring) will be available for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Hardaway was questionable coming in with a sore left hamstring, but after going through shootaround he's been cleared to take the floor in London. The Michigan product was held out of the Knicks' previous game against Philadelphia on Sunday.
