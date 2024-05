Hardaway posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 117-95 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hardaway returned to action following a four-game absence as a result of an ankle injury. While he does, in theory, provide Dallas with another scoring option off the bench, that was not the case here. If they are to trouble the Thunder, Hardaway is going to need to be more of a reliable threat.