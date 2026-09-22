Hardaway is expected to compete for the Heat's starting shooting guard job during the preseason, but Klay Thompson is considered the clear front-runner for the role, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami is prioritizing perimeter shooting around Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Thompson's combination of size, volume and efficiency from beyond the arc gives him an edge entering camp. If Thompson claims the starting spot as expected, Hardaway would likely begin the season as one of Miami's primary perimeter options off the bench.