Hardaway provided 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 victory over the Hawks.

Hardaway provided an efficient scoring punch off the bench, connecting on six of his 10 attempts while adding an unexpected pair of blocks. The veteran sharpshooter has a defined role as a perimeter scoring option for Miami, though his contributions outside of points and three-pointers are typically limited. His fantasy value is strongest in deeper leagues that need additional scoring and perimeter shooting.