Hardaway contributed 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason victory over Brooklyn.

Hardaway led Miami's reserves in scoring despite connecting on just two of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. He supplemented his perimeter shooting with four points at the free-throw line and finished without a turnover. The veteran wing should provide another floor-spacing option for the Heat, although his fantasy value will likely depend heavily on three-point production.