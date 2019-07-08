Lakers' Avery Bradley: To sign with Lakers
Bradley plans to sign a two-year, $9.7 million deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It's been a rough couple of seasons for Bradley, who has been plagued by injuries and seen time with four teams in the last two years. He did, however, have an impressive bounce-back stint with the Grizzlies to end last season, averaging 16.1 points and shooting 38.4 percent from behind the arc in 14 games with the team. Bradley was waived by the Grizzlies just a few days ago, and now, at the very least, he helps the Lakers address the need of perimeter defense, as Bradley has been an elite on-ball defender since joining the league. If he can continue to stay healthy shoot the ball with decent accuracy, Bradley could end up being a quality contributor off the bench for Los Angeles.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.