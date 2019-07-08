Bradley plans to sign a two-year, $9.7 million deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's been a rough couple of seasons for Bradley, who has been plagued by injuries and seen time with four teams in the last two years. He did, however, have an impressive bounce-back stint with the Grizzlies to end last season, averaging 16.1 points and shooting 38.4 percent from behind the arc in 14 games with the team. Bradley was waived by the Grizzlies just a few days ago, and now, at the very least, he helps the Lakers address the need of perimeter defense, as Bradley has been an elite on-ball defender since joining the league. If he can continue to stay healthy shoot the ball with decent accuracy, Bradley could end up being a quality contributor off the bench for Los Angeles.