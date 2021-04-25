McLemore scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and blocked one shot in Saturday's loss to the Mavericks.

Anthony Davis played 28 minutes and the Lakers also had Andre Drummond and Dennis Schroder in their starting lineup, but it was the recently-acquired McLemore who paced the team in the scoring in the loss. The sharpshooter knocked down six three-pointers in the contest, his most since joining Los Angeles on April 6. In nine games with the team, McLemore is averaging 9.4 points and 2.0 treys while shooting 44.3 percent from the field.