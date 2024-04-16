Reddish is questionable for Tuesday's Play-In Game against New Orleans due to a right ankle sprain, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reddish did not suit up for the final two games of the regular season, missing a contest due to personal matters and being a healthy scratch for the finale. He's now dealing with pain in the same ankle that has sidelined him for multiple stretches this season, although he has been a minimal factor in the Lakers' rotation of late. Nonetheless, if he's unavailable to play Tuesday, the defensive burden on the wings will fall entirely on the shoulders of Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura and LeBron James (ankle).