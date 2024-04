Reddish has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to personal reasons, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Reddish has been available for the past six games, but he's been an inconsistent part of the rotation and has been held scoreless in five of those six appearances. However, he'll be unable to suit up in the first half of a back-to-back set while tending to a personal matter.