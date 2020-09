Waiters (groin) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 3 against Denver.

Waiters hasn't played in the Lakers' last five games since he tweaked his left groin during Game 3 against Houston. The team is expecting him to miss at least one more game, and the doubtful tag may imply that he's not overly close to making his return to game action. Prior to the injury, Waiters had averaged 7.6 minutes per game in five postseason appearances.