Lakers' Jared Dudley: Gets garbage time burn
Dudley played seven minutes off the bench in Thursday's 116-86 win over the Warriors, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
LeBron James' (groin) absence didn't open up a rotation spot for Dudley, who went unused until the final 6:43 of the fourth quarter, when the Lakers were up 29 points. The 34-year-old brings most of his value these days in the locker room rather than as an on-court contributor.
More News
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Not fantasy-relevant•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Seeing very limited minutes•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Will start for Davis•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Ejected from Wedesday's game•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Registers four minutes in blowout•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Plays three minutes in blowout win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...