Dudley played seven minutes off the bench in Thursday's 116-86 win over the Warriors, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

LeBron James' (groin) absence didn't open up a rotation spot for Dudley, who went unused until the final 6:43 of the fourth quarter, when the Lakers were up 29 points. The 34-year-old brings most of his value these days in the locker room rather than as an on-court contributor.