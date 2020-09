McGee (ankle) has been cleared for Tuesday's Game 3 against the Rockets after his MRI returned negative, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

McGee tweaked the ankle during the first half of Sunday's Game 2 victory did not return to the contest after playing eight minutes. However, he's feeling good enough to take the court for Game 3 with the series tied. In these playoffs, McGee is averaging 4.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 12.6 minutes.